WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccine in Wilmington, Delaware

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak about the ongoing development of a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden’s remarks are expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 190,000 people in the U.S., according to numbers by Johns Hopkins University. On Wednesday, the federal government also outlined a sweeping plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans. That’s assuming a safe and effective shot can be established, though polls show a strong undercurrent of skepticism across the country.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield discussed the plan before Senate lawmakers Wednesday amid concerns that his agency had been pushed to revise several scientific assessments of the virus by Trump appointees. He said that the vaccine should be “generally available to the American public” in the “late second quarter, third quarter 2021”