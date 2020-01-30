WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — Jan. 30

Senators will get another chance Thursday to ask questions of House managers and President Donald Trump’s defense team as they weigh whether to call witnesses in the impeachment trial.

The trial will resume at 1 p.m. Thursday. Watch live in the video player.

During eight hours of questions and answers Wednesday, Democrats tried to make the case that senators needed to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton. The New York Times on Sunday reported that Bolton’s forthcoming book indicates Trump told him he wanted the U.S. aid to Ukraine withheld until Ukraine agreed to help with investigations into his political rivals.

Trump’s lawyers pushed back on the need for witnesses. Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s team, went so far as to say even if there were a quid pro quo and the president did it to get reelected, it would not be an impeachable offense as long as Trump thought his reelection was in the national interest.

On Thursday, senators will be given another eight hours to ask questions. They will likely debate and vote Friday on whether to call witnesses.