WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — January 24

House Democrats are expected Friday to conclude three days of arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The impeachment trial is expected to resume at 1 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

Over the past two days, the seven House managers, who act as prosecutors during the trial, have outlined the evidence they say shows Trump committed impeachable offenses when he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and then refused to cooperate with a House-led investigation into his conduct.

The House managers were given 24 hours over three days to make their case. Trump’s lawyers will then have the same amount of time to mount their defense.

The House impeached Trump on two articles–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress–in December. The Senate must now determine whether to convict or acquit the president of those charges.