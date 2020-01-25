What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — January 25

Politics

President Donald Trump’s legal team will begin its defense Saturday in the Senate impeachment trial.

The impeachment trial is expected to resume at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

The White House is being given 24 hours over three days to make its case–the same amount of time House managers, made up of seven Democrats, were allowed for their arguments.

Over the past three days, House managers, who act as prosecutors during the trial, outlined the evidence they say shows Trump committed impeachable offenses when he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and then refused to cooperate with a House-led investigation into his conduct.

The House impeached Trump on two articles–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress–in December. The Senate must now determine whether to convict or acquit the president of those charges.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 21 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

  2. Read Jan 25 WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — January 25

  3. Watch Jan 24 Brooks and Tumulty on Senate impeachment trial and Jim Lehrer

  4. Read Jan 25 Trump team dismisses call for chief justice to rule on witnesses

  5. Read Jan 23 WATCH: Trump impeachment trial — January 24

The Latest