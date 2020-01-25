WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — January 25

President Donald Trump’s legal team will begin its defense Saturday in the Senate impeachment trial.

The impeachment trial is expected to resume at 10 a.m. ET.

The White House is being given 24 hours over three days to make its case–the same amount of time House managers, made up of seven Democrats, were allowed for their arguments.

Over the past three days, House managers, who act as prosecutors during the trial, outlined the evidence they say shows Trump committed impeachable offenses when he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and then refused to cooperate with a House-led investigation into his conduct.

The House impeached Trump on two articles–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress–in December. The Senate must now determine whether to convict or acquit the president of those charges.