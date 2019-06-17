WATCH LIVE: Trump kicks off 2020 reelection campaign at Florida rally

President Donald Trump is launching his 2020 reelection campaign Tuesday with a rally in Orlando, Florida.

Trump is expected to speak in Orlando at 8 p.m. EDT. Watch live in the video player above.

First lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to attend the rally.

Trump has been planning to run for reelection since he took office. His campaign filed an official notice with the Federal Election Commission the day he was inaugurated in 2017.