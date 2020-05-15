WATCH LIVE: Trump offers update on COVID-19 vaccine development

President Donald Trump will share remarks Friday about vaccine development to slow the spread of COVID-19 from the White House Rose Garden.

Watch Trump’s address livestream in the video player above at 12 p.m. ET.

Nationwide, more than 1.4 million Americans have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the virus has killed more than 86,000 more Americans. More states are reopening after Trump did not extend federal guidance for social distancing measures.

To monitor the spread of the virus and attempt to prevent broader outbreaks, public health officials say the U.S. must administer more widespread testing, contact tracing and isolating people who may have been exposed to the virus.

A viable vaccine is at best several months away, experts have said, and no medication has been designed to treat people infected with the virus. On Thursday, Dr. Rick Bright testified before Congress about the need for science and evidence to drive the nation’s efforts to prevent further illness and death.

He had led the nation’s response efforts until, he said in a whistleblower complaint, the Trump administration reassigned him because he disagreed with how it was handling the virus, including promoting an unproven drug for treatment of COVID-19.

“We will either be remembered for what we did or for what we failed to do to address this crisis,” said Dr. Rick Bright during his testimony before the House Energy and Commerce committee.