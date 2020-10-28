What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at campaign rally in Bullhead City, Arizona

President Donald Trump is holding two rallies in Arizona on Wednesday in the lead up to the November election.

The event in Bullhead City is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch Trump’s remarks in the player above.

Trump weighed in on two nights of clashes with Philadelphia police and store break-ins following the fatal shooting by police of Walter Wallace Jr.

Trump was asked Wednesday about the violence while speaking in Las Vegas during a campaign swing through Nevada and Arizona. Authorities in Philadelphia say Wallace, a Black man, ignored orders to drop a knife, while his family says he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Trump says, “You can’t let that go on. Again, a Democrat-run state, a Democrat-run city, Philadelphia.”

Trump says the federal government is reviewing the shooting, too.

The president also claims police were told to stand back during rioting, but adds, “Maybe that’s not so, but that’s what I was told upon very good authority.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has also denounced the violence that occurred during some protests in response to the shooting. He says, “There is no excuse whatsoever for the looting and the violence.”

