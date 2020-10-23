WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at campaign rally in The Villages, Florida

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a campaign rally in Florida on Friday just a day after the final debate with his Democratic rival.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. EST. Watch Trump’s remarks in the player above.

Earlier on Friday, he reviewed his debate against Joe Biden, saying he thought it went “really well” and was an “exciting night.”

The Republican president and the Democratic former vice president squared off Thursday in their final head-to-head matchup before the Nov. 3 election.

The debate in Tennessee offered more substantive discussion of issues and was lighter on the types of sometimes personal clashes that dominated their first meeting in late September.

Addressing reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump says his more straightforward performance “was a more popular way of doing it.”

Trump says he wanted to play by the rules on Thursday although he liked his more aggressive tone in that first debate.

Despite polls showing him trailing both nationally and in most swing states, Trump again predicted victory in the November 3 election, promising a “great red wave like you’ve never seen before.”

“It’s going to be all red. And it’s going to be a thing of beauty,” Trump said.