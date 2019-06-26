WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Faith and Freedom Coalition conference

President Donald Trump is addressing the Faith and Freedom Coalition on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump is expected to speak around 11 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

The appearance comes a day after news broke that former special counsel Robert Mueller would testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees next month.

Trump’s keynote speech will be the sixth time he has addressed the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference, including twice as president.

This year, approximately 2,000 conservative activists are expected to gather at the four-day conference, which aims to mobilize voters at the grassroots level.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition lobbies for a host of conservative policies such as limiting abortion and advocating for free markets.