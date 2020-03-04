WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Latino Coalition Legislative Summit

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks Wednesday at the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch the president’s remarks in the player above.

The Latino Coalition is a conservative organization founded in the 1990s by a group of Hispanic business owners. Trump last spoke at the summit in 2018. Then, he praised Latino business leaders, saying they are “living proof that the American Dream is back and stronger than ever.”

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the summit last year.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.