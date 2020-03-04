What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Latino Coalition Legislative Summit

Politics

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks Wednesday at the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch the president’s remarks in the player above.

The Latino Coalition is a conservative organization founded in the 1990s by a group of Hispanic business owners. Trump last spoke at the summit in 2018. Then, he praised Latino business leaders, saying they are “living proof that the American Dream is back and stronger than ever.”

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the summit last year.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 03 Sanders wins California, Super Tuesday’s biggest prize

  2. Read Mar 04 Mike Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden

  3. Read Mar 04 San Antonio official says CDC planned to drop cruise passengers at mall

  4. Read Mar 07 Romney Won Most States on Super Tuesday, But His Weaknesses Stick

  5. Read Jun 19 Where President Trump stands on the issues in 2020

Momentum delivers Biden significant Super Tuesday wins

Politics Mar 03

The Latest