WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at White House about COVID-19 testing strategy

President Donald Trump will give an update Monday at the White House on his administration’s COVID-19 testing strategy.

Trump’s remarks on COVID testing are expected to being at 3:30 p.m. EST. Watch in the video player above.

Nearly 205,000 people have now died from the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, and cases continue to rise in a number of states. How states are handling reopening still varies widely. While some states continue to have restrictions on the types and size of gatherings as well as what kinds of businesses can open, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in the state, saying, “As an act of executive grace, all fines and penalties that have been applied against individuals are suspended.”

In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted guidelines that coronavirus testing is no longer recommended for asymptomatic people who were in close contact with infected people. It had previously advised local health departments to test people who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

The CDC also drew criticism this month for posting and then withdrawing an apparent change on its website about how easily COVID-19 spreads through the air. The removed post suggested that the agency believes the virus can hang in the air and spread over an extended distance.