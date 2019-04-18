WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump is honoring more than 30 wounded veterans Thursday morning at the White House. The remarks are part of the annual Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride, a multi-day cycling event.

President Trump is scheduled to host the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride at 10:30 a.m. EST. Watch live in the video player above.

The event has been a White House tradition since it began in 2008 with President George W. Bush.

The White House ceremony comes an hour after Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to host a news conference on the special counsel’s report, which will be released later in the day.

