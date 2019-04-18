WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride

President Donald Trump is honoring more than 30 wounded veterans Thursday morning at the White House. The remarks are part of the annual Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride, a multi-day cycling event.

President Trump is scheduled to host the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride at 10:30 a.m. EST. Watch live in the video player above.

The event has been a White House tradition since it began in 2008 with President George W. Bush.

The White House ceremony comes an hour after Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to host a news conference on the special counsel’s report, which will be released later in the day.