WATCH: Trump discusses expanded health care coverage options for small businesses

President Donald Trump spoke Friday in the White House Rose Garden on plans to expand health coverage options for small businesses and workers.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Labor Department and the Treasury unveiled a a new rule that allows more employers to reimburse their workers for qualified medical and dental expenses using accounts that are not subject to federal income and payroll taxes.
The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.
