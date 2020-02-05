What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Trump to speak after being acquitted in impeachment trial

Politics

President Donald Trump plans to make a public statement Thursday about his acquittal in the impeachment trial.

Trump is expected to speak at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday. Watch live in the video player above.

In a tweet, Trump called the acquittal “our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!”

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to acquit Trump of both articles of impeachment–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A total of 51 senators declared Trump “not guilty” of abuse of power, compared to 49 who voted “guilty.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who voted to convict Trump on the first article of impeachment, was the only senator to cross party lines. Romney rejoined his party to vote “not guilty” on the charge of obstruction of Congress, making the vote 53-47 along party lines.

House Democrats had argued Trump abused his power by withholding U.S. aid to Ukraine in an effort to pressure that country to announce an investigation into his political rivals.

Trump’s legal team argued that Trump’s request to Ukraine was a legitimate attempt to crack down on corruption, but also said if the president was trying to win reelection and believed his reelection was in the nation’s interest, such conduct was not impeachable.

