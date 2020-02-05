Trump is acquitted of both articles of impeachment

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to acquit President Donald Trump of both articles of impeachment–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A total of 51 senators declared Trump “not guilty” of abuse of power, compared to 49 who voted “guilty.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who voted to convict Trump on the first article of impeachment, was the only senator to cross party lines. Romney rejoined his party to vote “not guilty” on the charge of obstruction of justice, making the vote 53-47 along party lines.

House Democrats had argued Trump abused his power by withholding U.S. aid to Ukraine in an effort to pressure that country to announce an investigation into his political rivals.

Trump’s legal team argued that Trump’s request to Ukraine was a legitimate attempt to crack down on corruption, but also said if the president was trying to win reelection and believed his reelection was in the nation’s interest, such conduct was not impeachable.

WATCH: U.S. Senate votes on the articles of impeachment