Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Trump visits Minnesota to speak about the economy

Politics

President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Mankato, Minnesota, to deliver a speech on the U.S. economy on Monday as part of his ramp-up campaign schedule this week.

Trump is expected to speak at 3 p.m. ET today. Watch the president’s remarks in the player above.

The president’s multiple public appearances are part of his plan to counterprogram the Democratic National Convention, which starts Monday.

READ MORE: What to expect from the Democratic and Republican National Conventions

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

