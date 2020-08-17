WATCH LIVE: Trump visits Minnesota to speak about the economy

President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Mankato, Minnesota, to deliver a speech on the U.S. economy on Monday as part of his ramp-up campaign schedule this week.

Trump is expected to speak at 3 p.m. ET today. Watch the president’s remarks in the player above.

The president’s multiple public appearances are part of his plan to counterprogram the Democratic National Convention, which starts Monday.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.