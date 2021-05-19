WATCH LIVE: Tulsa race massacre survivors, advocates testify before House committee

The House Judiciary subcommittee will hold a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the centennial of the Tulsa race massacre.

The hearing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Lawmakers will hear from Tulsa race massacre survivors Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis, and Lessie Benningfield Randle; massacre descendant and Oklahoma State Rep. Regina Goodwin, in addition to other testimony.

In 1921, the “proud, rich, black” community in Tulsa suffered a brutal massacre — up to 300 black Tulsans were murdered by white residents, and a thriving neighborhood of that Oklahoma city burned to the ground.

What made the 35-square-block Greenwood District stand out was also what made it the target of the violent attack: black prosperity was seen as a threat to white supremacy.

