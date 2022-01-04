WATCH LIVE: U.S. Capitol Police board give remarks on Capitol security ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary

The U.S. Capitol Police board will give remarks to the media on security improvements made since last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The news briefing comes a year after thousands of violent pro-Trump rioters overwhelmed police officers at the U.S. Capitol — severely injuring dozens in the process.

The leaders who were in charge of the U.S. Capitol Police on Jan. 6 were ousted following criticism for intelligence and other failures that left the legislative branch vulnerable to the stunning attack. And more broadly, the agency that was once little-known outside of Washington now has an elevated profile, leading to a roughly 15% increase in funding and a greater awareness of its role in the patchwork of groups that protect the region.

With the nation’s political divide running deep and an unprecedented number of threats against lawmakers, there is still concern about the readiness of the Capitol Police to thwart another attack. But experts say the shock of the insurrection has prompted needed changes, including better communication among the Capitol Police, other law enforcement agencies and the public.

