WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris gives remarks at Asian American and Pacific Islander celebration

Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks at the Kennedy Center on Friday for the AAPI Victory Fund’s first-ever celebration.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
The AAPI Victory Fund is a voter mobilization group for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Friday’s event is intended as a launch of the group’s voting efforts for the 2022 elections.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
