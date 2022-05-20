WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris gives remarks at Asian American and Pacific Islander celebration

Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks at the Kennedy Center on Friday for the AAPI Victory Fund’s first-ever celebration.



The event is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The AAPI Victory Fund is a voter mobilization group for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Friday’s event is intended as a launch of the group’s voting efforts for the 2022 elections.



This is a developing story and will be updated.