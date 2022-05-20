By —

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris gives remarks at Asian American and Pacific Islander celebration

Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks at the Kennedy Center on Friday for the AAPI Victory Fund’s first-ever celebration.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The AAPI Victory Fund is a voter mobilization group for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Friday’s event is intended as a launch of the group’s voting efforts for the 2022 elections.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

