WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris remarks on major investment to support minority-owned businesses

News Desk
News Desk
Leave your feedback
Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks at Howard University Wednesday on a new major investment to support minority-owned businesses.
Harris is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: