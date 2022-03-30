By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris remarks on major investment to support minority-owned businesses

Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks at Howard University Wednesday on a new major investment to support minority-owned businesses.

Harris is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: