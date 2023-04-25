WATCH LIVE: What Biden’s decision to run again means for 2024

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Nicole Ellis
Nicole Ellis
Casey Kuhn
Casey Kuhn
Julia Griffin
Julia Griffin
Leave your feedback
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he will run for reelection in 2024.
In a three-minute video, which also featured Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden urged voters to give him a chance to “finish this job.” “I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” he said.
At 1:30 p.m. EDT, join PBS NewsHour digital anchor Nicole Ellis and White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López as they walk through reaction to the announcement, the 2024 field so far, and what it could mean for the race for the White House.
In the days leading up to Biden’s announcement, 4 in 10 Americans said they approved of the job he was doing in office so far, according to a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll released Tuesday. But about half of Americans said they disapproved of his performance. Meanwhile, 64 percent of Americans said they didn’t want former President Donald Trump, who launched his own reelection campaign last year, to run for office again. But 71 percent of Republicans said they wanted him in the White House.
Nicole Ellis is PBS NewsHour's digital anchor where she hosts pre- and post-shows and breaking news live streams on digital platforms and serves as a correspondent for the nightly broadcast. Ellis joined the NewsHour from The Washington Post, where she was an Emmy nominated on-air reporter and anchor covering social issues and breaking news. In this role, she hosted, produced, and directed original documentaries and breaking news videos for The Post’s website, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Facebook and Twitch, earning a National Outstanding Breaking News Emmy Nomination for her coverage of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Ellis created and hosted The Post’s first original documentary series, “Should I freeze my eggs?,” in which she explores her own fertility and received the 2019 Digiday Publishers Award. She also created and hosted the Webby Award-winning news literacy series “The New Normal,” the most viewed video series in the history of The Washington Post’s women’s vertical, The Lily.
She is the author of “We Go High,” a non-fiction self-help-by-proxy book on overcoming adversity publishing in 2022, and host of Critical Conversations on BookClub, an author-led book club platform.
Prior to that, Ellis was a part of the production team for the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series, CNN Heroes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Human Rights from Columbia University, as well as a Master’s in Journalism from Columbia Journalism School.
Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team. She has won several awards for her work in broadcast journalism, including a national Edward R. Murrow award.
Julia Griffin is senior coordinator of digital video at PBS NewsHour where she oversees the daily production of video content for the organization’s website and social media platforms.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Politics
Apr 24