WATCH LIVE: What Biden’s decision to run again means for 2024

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he will run for reelection in 2024.

In a three-minute video, which also featured Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden urged voters to give him a chance to “finish this job.” “I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” he said.

In the days leading up to Biden’s announcement, 4 in 10 Americans said they approved of the job he was doing in office so far, according to a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll released Tuesday. But about half of Americans said they disapproved of his performance. Meanwhile, 64 percent of Americans said they didn’t want former President Donald Trump, who launched his own reelection campaign last year, to run for office again. But 71 percent of Republicans said they wanted him in the White House.