Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the status of abortion politics and Biden’s reelection bid

Tamara Keith, National Public Radio:

Right.

So, former President Trump, he kind of wants it both ways, because he wants to take credit for the Supreme Court that gave conservatives the Dobbs decision. He absolutely wants to take credit for that. But he also is a very smart politician who looks at things like polls and looks at public opinion and says, oh, this is this is not actually an issue that you — that you want to be out front on as a Republican.

And so he has this sort of balance, where he's like, well, you should thank me, but maybe we should just leave it with the Dobbs decision, leave it to the states, and let's not talk about it too much, because, as Amy said, this is — this is one of those issues where, when it was abstract, when it was like Republicans saying, well, we just should have fewer abortions, it was an easy issue for Republicans.

It was a great base issue. But now that it has been — something has been taken away, now Republicans are in the position of having to talk about specifics, 15 weeks, six weeks, this abortion pill, which is used in 55 percent of abortions in the United States. And when you're talking about specifics, it becomes a much more difficult issue.

That's why it was a difficult issue for Democrats before when Republicans were trying to get them to talk about so-called late-term abortion.