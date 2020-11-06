WATCH LIVE: What is happening now in the 2020 election?

As votes are still being tallied in the 2020 presidential race, we take a look at the paths forward for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and which states still hang in the balance. What do the coming days look like for both candidates and what do we know about the legal fights underway?

PBS NewsHour’s Daniel Bush and Lisa Desjardins will discuss these topics and answer audience questions.

Watch the conversation in the live player above at 2:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 6.