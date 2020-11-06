Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
for NewsMatch

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

Yasmeen Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Alamiri

WATCH LIVE: What is happening now in the 2020 election?

Politics

As votes are still being tallied in the 2020 presidential race, we take a look at the paths forward for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and which states still hang in the balance. What do the coming days look like for both candidates and what do we know about the legal fights underway?

PBS NewsHour’s Daniel Bush and Lisa Desjardins will discuss these topics and answer audience questions.

Watch the conversation in the live player above at 2:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 6.

Yasmeen Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Alamiri

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the digital news editor for the PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 06 WATCH LIVE: McConnell holds news conference with key Senate races still undecided

  2. Read Nov 06 Biden ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania, Trump attacks process

  3. Read Nov 05 Republicans break with Trump over push to halt vote count

  4. Read Nov 06 AP fact check: Trump fabricates election corruption

  5. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

The Latest