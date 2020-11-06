Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
for NewsMatch

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Georgia secretary of state gives election update as vote counting continues

Politics

Georgia’s secretary of state will give an election update on Friday morning as vote counting in the state continues.

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.

The Secretary of State is expected to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch his update live in the video player above.

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold.

Biden now has a 917-vote advantage.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call.

Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted – many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead.

An AP analysis showed that Biden’s vote margins grew as counties processed mail ballots cast in his favor.

There is a potential that the race could go to a recount. Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 06 WATCH LIVE: McConnell holds news conference with key Senate races still undecided

  2. Read Nov 06 Biden ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania, Trump attacks process

  3. Read Nov 05 Republicans break with Trump over push to halt vote count

  4. Read Nov 06 AP fact check: Trump fabricates election corruption

  5. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

The stark difference between Trump’s and Biden’s responses to vote counting

Politics Nov 05

The Latest