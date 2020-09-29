WATCH LIVE: What voters think of Trump and Biden’s first debate

For the first time this election season, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off on the debate stage. The 90-minute debate moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace will be held at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio, at 9 p.m. ET. Unlike previous presidential debates, there will be no live audience, following public health guidelines as the country combats the COVID-19 pandemic.

With little more than a month left until Election Day, pressure is mounting for the candidates, their campaign teams and their parties. But what are voters thinking?

To take the pulse of what matters most to Americans in this moment, PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz will moderate a live panel with six voters — three who support Trump, and three who back Biden — following tonight’s presidential debate.

Watch Amna Nawaz’s discussion with voters from across the country from 11 to 11:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Meet the voters:

Pam O’Neill is a 57-year-old retired nurse from Chattanooga, Tennessee, who voted for Trump in 2016 and intends to do so again.

Bruce Penuel is a 68-year-old retired police officer from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. He says he thinks Biden is too old to be considered a good candidate and thinks Trump has the ability to do good things if “he just keeps his mouth shut.”

Scarlett Hronek is a 25-year-old teacher with Teach for America, living in Summerville, South Carolina. She plans to vote for Trump in November because she believes the Republican Party is more aligned with her socially conservative values and support of the military.

Austin Lucous is a 21-year-old college senior at Wright University in Dayton, Ohio. Though he said his parents are solidly Republican and he voted for Trump in 2016, he is supporting Biden this election season.

Lorraine Zapata is a 58-year-old elementary school principal from Lancaster, California. She said she is voting for Biden because of his record on health care and diversity issues.

Lexton Smith is a 66-year-old retired executive chef and former restaurant owner from Camden, New Jersey. He counts issues of race among the top reasons he plans to vote for Biden this November.

