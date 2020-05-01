What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit
Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH LIVE: White House briefs reporters as states eye reopening under COVID-19

Politics

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has scheduled a press briefing for 2 p.m. Friday as more states prepare to reopen their economies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 2 p.m. ET.

This week, the Trump administration released plans announcing the reopening of the country. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he would not extend federal social distancing guidelines that expired Friday, May 1.

Worldwide, there are more than 3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. The United States is home to at least a third of those known cases, according to the World Health Organization.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 28 The dangerous global flood of misinformation surrounding COVID-19

  2. Read Apr 30 Michigan House doesn’t extend virus emergency order amid protests

  3. Watch Apr 29 A humble opinion on a successful post-pandemic world

  4. Read Apr 29 Trump to begin preparing for transition in case he loses in November

  5. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

The Latest