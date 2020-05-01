WATCH LIVE: White House briefs reporters as states eye reopening under COVID-19

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has scheduled a press briefing for 2 p.m. Friday as more states prepare to reopen their economies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 2 p.m. ET.

This week, the Trump administration released plans announcing the reopening of the country. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he would not extend federal social distancing guidelines that expired Friday, May 1.

Worldwide, there are more than 3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. The United States is home to at least a third of those known cases, according to the World Health Organization.