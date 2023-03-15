WATCH LIVE: White House Budget Director Young testifies before Senate on Biden’s 2024 budget

White House Budget Director Shalanda Young will testify Wednesday morning before the Senate Budget Committee on President Joe Biden’s proposed 2024 spending plan.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.

For Biden, his federal budget is a statement of values — the dollars and cents of a governing philosophy that believes the wealthy and large corporations should pay more taxes to help stem deficits and lift Americans toward middle class stability.

In the view of his chief congressional critics led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the budget is the arena where they intend to challenge the president with values of their own — slashing the social safety net, trimming support for Ukraine and ending the so-called “woke” policies rejected by Republicans.

It’s the blueprint for a summer showdown as Biden confronts Republicans over the raising the debt ceiling to pay off the nation’s accrued balances, a familiar battle that will define the president and the political parties ahead of the 2024 election.

“We just have a very different value set,” Biden said last Friday after the conservative Freedom Caucus outlined its plan to slash spending.

As the president rolled out his own $6.8 trillion spending proposal in Philadelphia, Biden said he’s prepared to meet “anytime” with the House speaker, the Democratic president egging on the Republican leader.

“Tell me what you want to do. I’ll show you what I want to do. See what we can agree on,” Biden said last Thursday.

But McCarthy, in his first term as House speaker, isn’t ready to present a GOP proposal at the negotiating table to start talks in earnest with the White House.

While Republicans newly empowered in the House have bold ideas about rolling back government spending to fiscal 2022 levels and putting the federal budget on a path to balance within the next decade, they have no easy ideas for how to meet those goals.

McCarthy declined this week to say when House Republicans intend to produce their own proposal, blaming their delays on Biden’s own tardiness in rolling out his plan.

“We want to analyze his budget based upon the question as to where can we find common ground,” McCarthy said. “So we’ll analyze his budget and then we’ll get to work.”

On Friday, members of the House Freedom Caucus unveiled their ideas to slash spending by returning to fiscal year 2022 levels and allowing for 1 percent annual growth over the next 10 years.

The Freedom Caucus wants to roll back an estimated $400 billion in Biden’s student loan relief and claw back all unspent COVID-19 funds. Overall, the group said its plan would save roughly $3 trillion.

“Simply put, the plan is to shrink Washington and grow America,” said Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, the caucus chairman.