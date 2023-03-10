Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s budget, Trump’s legal trouble, the GOP’s presidential field

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

By —

Kyle Midura

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Audio

New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including the impact of former President Trump potential testimony before a New York grand jury, how President Biden’s budget is a preview of his reelection platform and Republican’s 2024 presidential field.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
By —

Kyle Midura

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch