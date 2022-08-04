WATCH LIVE: White House holds briefing after Griner verdict, China backlash

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing Thursday amid news that WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET. Watch live in our player above.

President Joe Biden called Griner’s detention wrong and unacceptable in a statement Thursday.

“My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible,” Biden added.

The White House is also navigating the fallout from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. On Thursday, China conducted military exercises using missiles targeting the Taiwan Strait.

READ MORE: Why relations between China and Taiwan are so tense

This story is developing and will be updated.