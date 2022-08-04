WNBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian penal colony

Judy Woodruff:

Let's look at what Brittney Griner could be facing, even as the U.S. government continues to negotiate for her release in a prisoner swap.

The basketball star was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony. That happened after Griner told a Russian court that she — quote — "made an honest mistake." Her defense team had tried to persuade the judge to be lenient, saying Griner did not intend to break Russian law deliberately.

Many WNBA players posted messages of solidarity, and she has been widely seen as caught up in the politics of the moment. But now there are tough choices ahead.

Journalist Julia Ioffe follows this and the Russian system closely. She's the founding partner of Puck News, and she joins me now.

Julia Ioffe, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, nine years in a prison, in a penal colony, for possession of a small amount of cannabis oil. How does this sentence, do you think, compare to, say, what a Russian citizen or an ordinary foreigner would have received?