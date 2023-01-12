WATCH LIVE: White House holds briefing after naming of special counsel to investigate Biden documents

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing on Thursday following the appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland of a special prosecutor to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington.

The announcement followed Biden’s acknowledgement Thursday morning that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his personal library, along with other documents found in his garage. Garland said Biden’s lawyers informed the Justice Department Thursday morning of the discovery of a classified document at Biden’s home, after FBI agents first retrieved other documents from his garage in December. It was disclosed on Monday that sensitive documents were found at the office of his former institute in Washington.

Robert Hur, the former Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Maryland, will lead the investigation, taking over from the top Justice Department prosecutor in Chicago, John Lausch, who was earlier assigned by the department to investigate the matter and who recommended to Garland last week that a special counsel be appointed. Hur is to begin his work soon.