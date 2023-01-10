What we know about potentially classified documents found at Biden’s former office

Mark Zaid:

Other than from the very, very beginning, when there was the disclosure or finding of classified information, and, even then, it's really different, because the U.S. government had to go after President Trump, rather than the U.S. government being notified by President Biden's lawyers and the National Archives of this fact of what happened.

They're incredibly different. Now look, as a legal matter, any time there's classified information that is found that should not be where it is, that's significant. And, apparently, there was some very sensitive information in this, and there will be a very serious investigation by a former Trump — by a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, one of only two who remains, to look into this.

And, apparently, by press reports, that's almost finished. But the circumstances are so completely different. Immediately, as you mentioned, President Biden's lawyers notified the White House, who notified the National Archives, who retrieved the documents right away.

Now, we will see where the facts lead. But in the Mar-a-Lago case, there was a repeated effort for almost a year-and-a-half to get Donald Trump to turn over those documents. And it was only after multiple attempts to retrieve them and the execution of a search warrant because there were lies that were stated to the administration to recover this.

And now there's factual evidence that Donald Trump himself was hiding and obstructing the investigation. Very, very different facts, at least from what we know as of now.