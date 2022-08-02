WATCH LIVE: White House holds briefing in wake of news that U.S. mission killed al-Qaida leader

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing Tuesday, a day after news broke that a U.S. mission had killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

On Monday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation about the mission.

“This terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said in an evening speech from the White House.

Biden said U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out on Sunday.

Also on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years.

Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tension between China and the United States. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

The White House on Monday said the U.S. has no interest in deepening tensions with China and “will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling.”

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby underscored that the decision whether to visit Taiwan was ultimately Pelosi’s. He noted that members of Congress have routinely visited the island over the years.

Kirby said administration officials are concerned that Beijing could use the visit as an excuse to take provocative retaliatory steps, including military action such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan, or flying sorties into the island’s airspace and carrying out large-scale naval exercises in the strait.

“Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing U.S. policy into some sort of crisis or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait,” Kirby said.