U.S. drone strike kills al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Kabul

Nick Schifrin:

So as far as we know, according to multiple officials I've talked to, a CIA drone this weekend struck a safe house in downtown Kabul. I mean, it is really in the middle of Kabul when Zawahri was on a patio. The missile was small enough just to hit that patio. And according to a senior administration official, killed absolutely nobody else. And it was the product of months of intelligence coming in. The U.S. knew for a couple of years now that Zawahri had a network of people supporting him. They followed that network and in the last few months, according to a senior administration official, they realized that Zawahri's family had moved to this safehouse in Kabul. They created a pattern of life for the family. They found that Zawahri was going to the safe house. They even created a model of the safe house itself that they presented to the president. This is sounding like a little bit like the bin Laden raid or from so many years ago. But this was just a single CIA drone strike. And again, this portion of Kabul Wazir Akbar Khan, Sherpur, was where I and many Westerners have lived. There are massive houses there that were built with corrupt funds by the former government sitting right there backed by a senior Taliban member, Siraj Haqqani, and his and his team as well.