Steve Peoples, Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: White House holds first news briefing of the year as new Congress is sworn in

Politics

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold the first news briefing of the year Tuesday as the 118th Congress is sworn in.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

Democrats, for now, appear to be far more united than their Republican counterparts where an underwhelming midterm election yielded only a thin House majority that will expose fierce intraparty divisions.

WATCH: House Republicans spar over Speaker decision as McCarthy fights to secure votes

But much depends on Joe Biden and whether the 80-year-old president will follow through on his plan to seek reelection. If he eschews another term — and a formal announcement may be months away — Democrats would be thrust into a murky future with no obvious popular alternatives.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who did not rule out another presidential bid of his own, said Democrats are also at a “pivotal moment,” facing cracks in their delicate political coalition among young people, African Americans, Latinos and working-class voters.

“It pains me very, very much that we’re seeing more and more working-class people voting Republican,” he said in an interview. “Politically, that is a disaster, and Democrats have to recognize that serious problem and address it.”

By —

