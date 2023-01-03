WATCH LIVE: White House holds first news briefing of the year as new Congress is sworn in

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Steve Peoples, Associated Press
Steve Peoples, Associated Press
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold the first news briefing of the year Tuesday as the 118th Congress is sworn in.
The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.
Democrats, for now, appear to be far more united than their Republican counterparts where an underwhelming midterm election yielded only a thin House majority that will expose fierce intraparty divisions.
But much depends on Joe Biden and whether the 80-year-old president will follow through on his plan to seek reelection. If he eschews another term — and a formal announcement may be months away — Democrats would be thrust into a murky future with no obvious popular alternatives.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who did not rule out another presidential bid of his own, said Democrats are also at a “pivotal moment,” facing cracks in their delicate political coalition among young people, African Americans, Latinos and working-class voters.
“It pains me very, very much that we’re seeing more and more working-class people voting Republican,” he said in an interview. “Politically, that is a disaster, and Democrats have to recognize that serious problem and address it.”
