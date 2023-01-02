Ukraine carries out one of the deadliest attacks against Russian forces since war began

Amna Nawaz:

Today, Moscow said a Ukrainian attack over the weekend in Russian-occupied Donetsk killed at least 60 soldiers, making it one of the deadliest incidents for Russia in 10 months of war.

And in the early hours of this morning, Russia launched one of its largest barrages of drone strikes on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv. Ukraine says it shot down nearly all of them.

But, as Nick Schifrin reports, it's been a violent beginning to a new year of war in Ukraine.