WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing after Biden’s trip to Mexico, U.S. southern border

President Joe Biden returned to the United States late on Tuesday following a brief visit to Mexico, where he met with his counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The White House is scheduled to hold a news briefing at 2:00 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

The three sought to downplay their frustrations with one another on migration and trade as they met for the near-annual North American Leaders Summit.

The leaders offered a unified front on Tuesday despite tensions that have put a strain on their relationships even as Biden has made repairing alliances a cornerstone of his foreign policy agenda.

The tensions were front and centre when Biden and López Obrador met on Monday, with the Mexican president complaining of “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America.

But as they closed Tuesday’s summit in Mexico City with a joint news conference, the leaders offered an optimistic outlook.