WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing after primaries in 5 states

Tuesday was one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season. Red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion, and voters in Missouri repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a Senate seat. Meanwhile, a Republican congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection lost to a Trump-backed opponent early Wednesday, while two other impeachment-supporting House Republicans awaited results in their primaries in Washington state. In Michigan, a political newcomer emerged from the state’s messy Republican gubernatorial primary, setting up a rare woman-vs.-woman general election matchup between conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The White House will brief the press following the big primary day.

The briefing also comes on the same day that President Joe Biden will sign an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.

The briefing is slated to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.

One of the directives Biden will issue Wednesday will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for Medicaid waivers that would help them treat women who’ve traveled from out of state. The order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline the collection of key maternal health data. The order falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocates have demanded of Biden since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.