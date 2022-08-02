Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan sparks immediate reaction from China

John Yang:

Across the 100-mile-wide Taiwan Strait, it's a battle of drills. As soon as Pelosi arrived, China announced the beginning of air and sea military exercises around the island.

Ahead of the visit, China put its military on high alert and flew fighter jets close to Taiwan. This past weekend, the People's Liberation Army conducted live-fire exercises and released a highly produced video showing off its ability to defend the mainland.

Taiwan responded with its own set of military exercises. But, today, the official Web sites of Taiwan's presidential office and Foreign Ministry were both hacked. Amid threats of escalation, the United States has deployed four warships to waters east of Taiwan.

U.S. officials maintain the speaker's trip is a routine congressional visit. Officially, the United States recognizes one China and has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. But U.S. law commits the United States to help Taiwan defend itself.

In a statement after her arrival, Pelosi, a longtime critic of Beijing, called the visit "one of several congressional delegations to Taiwan and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy."

