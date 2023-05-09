WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing ahead of ‘Big 4’ debt ceiling meeting with Biden

The White House will hold a news briefing Tuesday ahead of President Joe Biden meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders for the first time over the debt ceiling crisis.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

The options for easing out of the standoff are many, but the political incentive for compromise is harder to come by. There’s no easy endgame ahead of a June 1 deadline to raise the debt ceiling or risk defaulting on the nation’s $31 trillion in debt.

“It’s Congress’ constitutional duty to act to prevent default,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. “That’s what the president is going to be very clear about.”

At Tuesday’s first meeting, it’s extremely unlikely there will be any quick resolution. Biden and the big four congressional leaders of the House and Senate will convene at the White House with neither side yet signaling a willingness to budge off its opening position.

Biden wants Congress to simply raise the debt limit without any strings attached, while Republicans led by McCarthy are insisting on budget cuts in exchange for any votes to allow more borrowing to pay the nation’s bills.

More likely, Democratic president Biden and Republican House speaker McCarthy will at least be able to set aside their differences enough to launch a process for negotiations that could begin to form the contours of a deal to avert a true debt ceiling crisis.

But with tensions high and the outcome uncertain, some lawmakers are considering unprecedented proposals, even one that would allow Biden to bypass Congress, invoking his responsibilities under the 14th Amendment to simply raise the nation’s debt limit on his own. That would be certain to face a court challenge.

Though the endgame is uncertain, the political terrain is familiar for the White House and Congress. The once routine vote to raise the debt ceiling has increasingly been wielded as powerful political leverage to extract policy priorities that otherwise would not be likely to become law.

Republicans have put down their opening bid — a sweeping House-passed proposal that would slash $4.8 trillion off the federal budget over a decade by rolling back spending to fiscal 2022 levels and capping future spending increases at 1 percent a year, resulting in steep cuts to programs and services.

The Republicans refuse to simply raise the debt limit on its own, and are demanding budget cuts and other party priorities. The House Republican-passed bill would drop millions of Americans from health care, food stamps and cash assistance programs by imposing additional work requirements that many would be unable to meet. And it would undo much of Biden’s climate change agenda.

Senate Republicans are backing up their House Republican colleagues, announcing they will not advance “any bill that raises the debt ceiling without substantive spending and budget reforms.”