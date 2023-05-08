News Wrap: Federal employee union sues Biden and Yellen over debt limit

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Monday, a federal employee union is suing President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over the debt limit, Russia launched more Iranian-made drones targeting Ukrainian cities, the death toll from a flood disaster in eastern Congo has passed 400 people and two men were hanged in Iran amid a surge of executions after anti-government protests.
