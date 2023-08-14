WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing as teams search for missing people after Maui wildfires

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is expected to brief reporters Monday as crews in Hawaii continue to look for people lost after devastating wildfire scorched parts of Maui.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 2 p.m. ET

With at least 96 people dead, the Maui wildfire is already considered one of the deadliest in U.S. history. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said officials anticipate that the death toll will rise far further.

On Monday, Administrator Deanne Criswell from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was slated to join the briefing to update the public about the federal response to the wildfire and efforts to help people recover.

This story is developing and will be update.