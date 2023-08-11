What the special counsel appointment means for the Hunter Biden case

Carrie Johnson, NPR:

Justice Department policy says, don't tell people in the public what you're doing exactly before you decide to file criminal charges.

So, exactly what changed is unclear. But we do know that the attorney general, Merrick Garland, said, David Weiss came to him, called him on the phone on Tuesday, and said he had entered a new stage of this investigation, and he believed it was important to appoint him as special counsel.

Merrick Garland said that was in the public interest., He agreed. And now that has been done as of today. All we know is that, since 2019, Weiss has been investigating Hunter Biden, and, according to the appointment paperwork, others as well, but we don't know who they are. And it may be that this investigation has entered a new phase as to Hunter Biden, and maybe as to unnamed others, including possibly Biden family members.