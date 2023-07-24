WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing Israeli lawmakers pass court plan

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing on Monday as Israeli lawmakers approve a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive plan to curb the powers of the country’s justice system that President Joe Biden had criticized.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The vote came after a stormy session in which opposition lawmakers chanted “shame” and then stormed out of the chamber. Mass demonstrations erupted outside the parliament building in Jerusalem and in central Tel Aviv after the vote.

It reflected the determination of Netanyahu and his far-right allies to move ahead with the plan, which has tested the delicate social ties that bind the country, rattled the cohesion of its powerful military and repeatedly drawn concern from its closest ally, the United States.

The overhaul calls for sweeping changes aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary, from limiting the Supreme Court’s ability to challenge parliamentary decisions to changing the way judges are selected.

Netanyahu and his allies say the changes strengthen democracy by limiting the powers of unelected judges and giving elected officials more powers over decision making.

But protesters see the overhaul as a power grab fueled by personal and political grievances of Netanyahu — who is on trial for corruption charges — and his partners.

His allies, who include ultra-nationalist and ultra-religious parties, have promoted such goals as increased West Bank settlement construction, annexation of the occupied territory and limiting the rights of LGBTQ+ people and Palestinians.

In Israel, which does not have a formal constitution, the judiciary plays a critical oversight role in the country’s system of checks and balances.

Under the Israeli system, the prime minister governs through a majority coalition in parliament — in effect giving him control over two branches of government. By moving to weaken the judiciary, critics say, Netanyahu’s allies will consolidate power by weakening the independence and oversight of judges. They liken the process to “illiberal” democracies like Poland and Hungary.

The Biden administration has frequently spoken out against Netanyahu’s government and its overhaul plan. In a statement to the news site Axios late Sunday, President Joe Biden warned against pushing ahead with the legal changes that were sparking so much division.

“Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus,” he said.

Biden has also been critical of the government’s steps to deepen Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.