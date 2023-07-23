Extreme heat sends thousands to ERs across the country. Here’s how to stay safe

With no end in sight for the extreme heat gripping much of the nation, the sizzling temperatures can quickly become hazardous, and in some cases, deadly. Dr. Aneesh Narang, an emergency medicine physician at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, joins Ali Rogin to discuss how emergency rooms are dealing with an influx of patients for heat-related issues and give tips on staying safe.

