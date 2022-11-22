WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing with Ashish Jha and Anthony Fauci as flu season ramps up

The White House will hold a news briefing Tuesday with Ashish Jha and Anthony Fauci as Americans head into the holiday season while a rapidly intensifying flu season is straining hospitals already overburdened with patients sick from other respiratory infections.

The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET.

More than half the states have high or very high levels of flu, unusually high for this early in the season, the government reported Friday. Those 27 states are mostly in the South and Southwest but include a growing number in the Northeast, Midwest and West.

This is happening when children’s hospitals already are dealing with a surge of illnesses from RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a common cause of coldlike symptoms that can be serious for infants and the elderly. And COVID-19 is still contributing to more than 3,000 hospital admissions each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.