Hospitals caring for high numbers of children infected with respiratory illnesses

Dr. Juan Salazar:

I am. I am, of course.

And, I mean, RSV is going to continue probably in the U.S. for the next two to four weeks. We're not at the peak yet. I think we're probably one or two weeks away from that peak. And, unfortunately, what comes at the tail end of RSV is a beginning or the rise of influenza cases, which is a much more severe disease for children and adults.

So, I do worry that unless we get vaccinated for influenza, which is something that can be done immediately, you can go to the pediatrician, have any kid over the age of 6 months vaccinated, we will have a convergence of influenza and RSV. And to cap it off, unfortunately, what we predict is that the variants of COVID-19 will come in at the tail end of that.

Exactly how that will affect the pediatric population is less well-known. But we're in for a few weeks of some difficulties here. So I urge parents that are listening to this that really take this opportunity immediately, right away, to take your 6-month-old and above and get them vaccinated against influenza, get yourself vaccinated. It's a very effective vaccine.

This year, it matches the virus pretty well. So it's going to be even more effective. So that's my message to all of you. Again, be not afraid, do not panic. Be sensible, be careful. And I think, if you do those things, we will get through this.