WATCH LIVE: White House holds press briefing

The White House will hold a news briefing on Monday, days after the Senate passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. EST.

A White House official says 98% of U.S. households that received a COVID-19 relief check in December will also qualify for the next round of payments being championed by President Joe Biden. Biden has said that Americans were promised $2,000 in direct checks, but only $600 was approved in December.

The president views that promise as a cornerstone of his $1.9 trillion relief package pending in the Senate. His proposal offers $1,400 in additional payments that would quickly phase out based on income, so that money is better aimed at the middle class and poor.

Administration officials also say President Joe Biden is rethinking Trump administration policies that weakened how colleges and universities that get federal dollars handle sexual assault accusations on campus.

Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX regulations that prohibit sex discrimination in federally-funded institutions if he won the White House. Administration officials say Biden also will sign a second executive order on Monday formally establishing the White House Gender Policy Council.

The order directing the Title IX review could pave the way to a major shift in how colleges handle allegations of sexual misconduct.