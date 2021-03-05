WATCH LIVE: Biden holds roundtable discussion on COVID-19 relief package

President Joe Biden told House Democrats Wednesday the nation has never “”seen something that is needed as badly as the American Rescue Plan,” and he thanked lawmakers for their efforts in getting the pandemic relief bill passed by the House of Representatives last weekend.

The roundtable is expected to begin at 3:15 p.m. EST. Watch it here.

Biden was speaking to the House Democratic Caucus virtually for their annual retreat, known as the “Issues Conference.”

The Senate began debating the bill Thursday, but Democrats faced mountains of Republican amendments and other delays that could take days to plow through.

WATCH LIVE: Senate debates $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill before expected vote

The House will then have to approve the Senate’s version before shipping it to Biden, which Democrats want to do before the last round of emergency jobless benefits run dry March 14.

In his remarks to the Democratic caucus, Biden said in his 36 years in the Senate and 8 as vice president, there was never “anything that was this urgent and this ambitious that was so widely embraced” as the American Rescue Plan.

“The show of unity we’re seeing is unprecedented,” Biden told the group, noting that three-quarters of the American public supports the effort.

The package, Biden’s signature legislative priority, is his attempt to stomp out the year-old pandemic, revive an economy that’s shed 10 million jobs and bring some semblance of normality to countless upended lives.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.