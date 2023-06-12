WATCH LIVE: White House hosts College Athlete Day to celebrate NCAA champion teams

The White House will host college athletes on Monday to celebrate College Athlete Day.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

The event was created by the Biden administration “to recognize NCAA national champions from the past year,” according to the NCAA. Athletes from all three NCAA divisions will head to the White House in celebration.

The Bidens hosted NCAA basketball champions Louisiana State University and University of Connecticut at the White House two weeks ago.

The NCAA notes that several presidents were college athletes, including Biden, who played football for a year at the University of Delaware; Donald Trump, who played tennis and squash at Fordham; and George W. Bush, who was a pitcher his freshman year for Yale’s baseball team.